Lee Vows to Erase Martial Law's Legacy, Rebuild Military

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to thoroughly clear out the vestiges of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and rebuild a military that upholds the Constitution and serves the public.The president made the pledge on Wednesday in a speech marking the 77th Armed Forces Day at the Gyeryongdae military complex in South Chungcheong Province.Reflecting on last year’s martial law incident, the president stressed that the military, which is supposed to protect the people, must never again point guns at its citizens.Lee said that, fortunately, most soldiers dared to resist unlawful orders and prevent a greater tragedy, but that the resulting damage to democracy, the economy and national prestige was immense.The president then stressed the need for military transformation, saying the institution's honor and credibility have sharply declined and that it must quickly restore public trust and fulfill its core duties.Lee also emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities to achieve self-reliant defense, saying that in the rapidly changing security environment, self-reliant defense is essential.