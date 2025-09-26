Police to Establish Teams Specializing in Serious Industrial Accident Deaths at Regional Agencies

Photo : YONHAP News

Teams will be established at regional police agencies nationwide to investigate deaths resulting from serious industrial accidents.The National Police Agency announced Wednesday that it would form specialized teams at each of the 17 metropolitan and provincial agencies across the country.The move comes several years after the enactment of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which the agency said has made it more important to investigate such tragedies and prevent recurrence.Each specialized team will comprise 100 officers from 20 police squads. The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police have also formed a forensic team to handle industrial disasters.Each team will take over industrial accident death cases within its jurisdiction.As part of efforts to enhance investigative expertise, the police will also create additional educational programs at the Korean Police Investigation Academy, including joint training with inspectors from the labor ministry.