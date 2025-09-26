Menu Content

Politics

Lee Calls on S. Korea to Ramp Up Self-Defense on 77th Armed Forces Day

Written: 2025-10-01 15:15:12Updated: 2025-10-01 15:17:06

Lee Calls on S. Korea to Ramp Up Self-Defense on 77th Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung characterized self-defense as vital to South Korea's peace and prosperity in a speech marking the 77th Armed Forces Day.

During his remarks at a ceremony on Wednesday, Lee said South Korea should move toward a strong and independent national defense based on national pride and firm belief in its own power.

The president said the militaries of the past, reliant on sheer numbers, are insufficient for future warfare and pledged to increase defense spending and concentrate investment into cutting-edge technology to reorganize the military into smart, strong and seasoned troops.

Lee also promised to recover wartime operational control from the United States, building on the solid foundation of the two nations' alliance, and take the lead on a robust combined defense posture.
 
The president anticipated that the arrangement would contribute not only to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula but also to shared prosperity in the region.

In reference to the short-lived December 3 martial law declaration, Lee vowed to completely get rid of any trace of the "illegal decree" and reinforce the institutional foundation necessary to rebuild the military into one that defends the Constitution and the people.
