Unionized Workers at Nation's 15 Airports Launch Indefinite Strike Ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers at the nation's 15 airports, including Incheon International Airport, launched an indefinite strike two days ahead of the Chuseok holiday.Approximately two-thousand subcontracted employees in charge of cleaning, traffic management, firefighting, terminal operation and machinery and facility management participated in the action that began on Wednesday.The Incheon International Airport chapter of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union held a pre-strike rally at Incheon Airport starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, during which around 500 workers called for changes to shift schedules and additional hiring.The participants were scheduled to join the main rally at Gimpo Airport around 2 p.m.While 408 replacement workers have been deployed, and no disruptions to flights or other airport operations have been reported so far, a prolonged action could still impact holiday travel, with a record five-point-26 million expected to transit through the nation's facilities during the Chuseok period.