Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Four Suspects under Investigation Fire for Data Center Fire

Written: 2025-10-01 17:47:09Updated: 2025-10-01 18:50:33

Four Suspects under Investigation Fire for Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Four people, including a National Information Resources Service(NIRS) supervisor, are under investigation in connection with a fire at a Daejeon data center that took down hundreds of government systems.

The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday that its suspects include an NIRS site manager, two workers involved in relocating lithium-ion batteries and a worker from the project’s supervisory firm.

Investigators had questioned 12 people potentially linked to the battery relocation the previous day and placed three of them under investigation. The agency determined that the NIRS supervisor, whom it has also named a suspect, was part of on-site management but not a legally designated safety supervisor.

Police have secured CCTV footage and are conducting forensic inspections to determine the exact cause.

Six batteries believed to have ignited the blaze were sent to the National Forensic Service for analysis, one of which was found to contain residual current.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >