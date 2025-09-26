Government Launches Task Force to Implement Prosecutorial Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Wednesday launched a task force to oversee follow-up measures on prosecution reform, following the recent enactment of a government reorganization bill that abolished the prosecution service.The task force, operating under the Prime Minister’s Office, will be headed by Yoon Chang-ryeol, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and staffed with 47 officials dispatched from related ministries, including the policy coordination office, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Justice.Over the next year, it will prepare legislation to establish two new agencies, as well as draft amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act and review more than 180 related laws and over 900 sub-regulations.The task force will also handle organizational design, staffing, office space and budgeting.Yoon pledged the group would ensure the separation of investigation and indictment takes root while upholding the public's rights.