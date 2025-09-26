Military Showcases New Crewed, Autonomous Weapons for Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military showcased new autonomous and human-operated complex weapons during an inspection marking the 77th Armed Forces Day.Around 100 units of 40 weapons systems appeared in the military parade hosted by President Lee Jae Myung, at the Gyeryong military complex on Wednesday.Featured were the 230-mm Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, the Cheongung-Two surface-to-air missile defense system, the long-range surface-to-air missile and the K9 self-propelled howitzer.An explosive detection and removal robot, an autonomous exploration robot, a low-observable wingman unmanned aerial vehicle and a multipurpose stealth UAV were also on display for the first time.A fleet of fighter jets and helicopters conducted a formation flight, followed by a performance by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team.This year's event was scaled down compared to last year's large parade in downtown Seoul in the aftermath of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid and in reflection of President Lee's efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.