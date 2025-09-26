S. Korea's Youth Suicide Rate Climbs to Highest Since 2000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has logged its highest youth suicide rate on record.A report released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday showed that three-point-nine of every 100-thousand people younger than 18 died by suicide in 2023, the highest rate since the government began compiling related statistics in 2000.The figure had slipped from three-point-three in 2021 to three per 100-thousand in 2022.The report found that suicide deaths among 15- to 19-year-olds stood at eleven-point-four per 100-thousand the same year, and those among 12- to 14-year-olds at five per 100-thousand.The statistics agency said South Korea had ranked 30th among the 34 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in terms of life satisfaction among 15-year-olds.The latest report, the second of its kind to be released since 2022, provides data on the quality of life among children and teenagers across 62 indices in eight categories, including health, learning and living environment.