President Lee, OpenAI CEO Discuss AI Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Seoul on Wednesday as part of efforts to establish South Korea as one of the world’s top three artificial intelligence(AI) powerhouses.The meeting took place at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District on Wednesday afternoon.Lee emphasized the importance of AI and semiconductors in shaping the future, expressing hope that the partnerships would boost exports and job creation in Korea.Earlier the same day, OpenAI had signed letters of intent with Samsung Electronics and SK Group to collaborate on expanding the supply of advanced memory chips as part of the U.S. firm's Stargate infrastructure initiative.Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who attended the meeting, said the partnership would ensure a stable supply of semiconductors and a healthy AI ecosystem. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who was also present, added that the occasion would serve as an important stepping stone for South Korea's AI infrastructure.Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Science and ICT signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI to support AI transformation, promote economic development driven by the technology and foster talent in the sector as part of the nation's broader goal to become the AI hub of the Asia-Pacific region.