N. Korean Defense Minister Expresses 'Full Support' for Russia

Photo : Yonhap News / Russian Defense Ministry

North Korea's defense ministry has reportedly expressed the regime's "full support" for Russia and its military.According to the Russian defense ministry and the Russian news agency Ria Novosti on Wednesday, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol made the statement while unveiling a sculpture commemorating North Koreans who served alongside Russian soldiers in World War II in Moscow the same day.During the unveiling ceremony, at which Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov was also present, No reportedly expressed North Korea's full support for the Russian government, army and people in their efforts to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.The defense chief added that under the strategic leadership of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin, comprehensive and future-oriented relations are developing between the two sides.Belousov reportedly said the monument symbolizes the "unbreakable brotherhood" of the two nations, emphasizing that North Korea's help in liberating Russia's Kursk region from Ukraine had underscored their comprehensive strategic alliance.