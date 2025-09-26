Incheon Airport Security Workers Will Refuse to Work Overtime during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A strike across the country's 15 airports continued for a second straight day, with unionized workers demanding more time between shifts and increased staffing. Amid the labor dispute, security screening employees at Incheon International Airport announced that they will not work overtime during the upcoming long Chuseok holiday.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Travelers are now gearing up for disruptions to flights and other airport operations during Chuseok after security screening workers at Incheon International Airport said they would refuse to work beyond their scheduled hours during the holiday.The two unions representing the Incheon Airport security workers announced Thursday that they had withdrawn an earlier plan to dispatch up to 50 additional checkpoint workers per day between Friday and October 12.The Incheon International Airport Corporation forecast that two-point-45 million people would transit through the nation's largest airport during the holiday, or an average of around 223-thousand per day.The announcement comes after unionized workers at the nation's 15 airports, including Incheon Airport, launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday, calling for changes to shift schedules and additional hiring.Participants include approximately two-thousand subcontracted employees affiliated with an umbrella union for the airport sector, who are in charge of cleaning, traffic management, firefighting, terminal operation, machinery and facility management.Around one-thousand workers affiliated with the Incheon International Airport chapter of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union staged their second consecutive rally outside the airport.Unionized workers at Gimpo International Airport and 13 others outside the capital area are taking similar action.Incheon and Gimpo airports said there have been no major disruptions to check-in or flights yet.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.