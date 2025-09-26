Trump to Confront Xi over China’s US Soybean Freeze at APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump provided further confirmation that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in South Korea later this month and discuss Beijing’s suspension of U.S. soybean imports.“I’ll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion,” Trump posted to social media Wednesday in Washington.“The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for ‘negotiating’ reasons only, not buying,” he wrote.Trump's post appears to refer to the APEC summit, which will run from October 31 to November 1 in the city of Gyeongju.The occasion will mark the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting since the 2019 Group of 20 Summit in Japan.Trump had revealed last month that he planned to meet Xi at the upcoming APEC gathering amid the two nations' ongoing trade wars.Soybean exports became the latest flashpoint in the battle after China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, stopped placing orders from U.S. firms in response to Trump’s tariffs, directly hitting American farmers at the height of the fall harvest season.China has instead turned to South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina for its soybean supply.