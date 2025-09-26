Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong Indicted in Unification Church Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong over accusations that he accepted bribes from the Unification Church.The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee announced Thursday that it had formally charged Kweon with taking illegal funds from the organization in exchange for political favors.Kweon was accused of receiving 100 million won, or approximately 71-thousand U.S. dollars, from the church’s global head, surnamed Yoon, in January 2022 and promising to promote the group's interests as national policy, once Yoon Suk Yeol became president, in exchange.A Seoul court has frozen Kweon’s assets tied to the alleged bribe, and the lawmaker has been in custody since the National Assembly approved his arrest last month.He is also accused of tipping off church officials about police investigations into church leader Han Hak-ja's alleged overseas gambling.The special counsel team also indicted former prosecutor Kim Sang-min, who is accused of giving Kim Keon-hee a 140 million won Lee Ufan painting in exchange for her help securing a nomination in last year’s general election.Separately, a land ministry official was indicted on charges of taking bribes linked to the controversial rerouting of the Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway, which appeared to benefit land owned by Kim Keon-hee’s family.