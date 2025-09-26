Hyundai, Kia Post Record US Q3 Sales Despite Tariff Pressures

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a combined 143-thousand-367 vehicles in the U.S. in September, up 12-point-one percent from a year earlier and the strongest third-quarter performance on record.Hyundai Motor announced Thursday that its sales, including those of Genesis, totaled 77-thousand-860 units, a 12.8 percent increase from the previous year, and Kia's sales rose eleven-point-two percent to 65-thousand-507. Those of Genesis alone jumped four-point-nine percent to six-thousand-857.The automakers sold a combined 17-thousand-269 EVs, a monthly record. Hyundai's electric sales jumped 141 percent to eleven-thousand-52, and Kia’s rose 51-point-four percent to six-thousand-217.Environmentally friendly models, including hybrids, accounted for 44-thousand-701 units in September, a 70.9 percent year-over-year rise, lifting their share of total sales to 31 percent.Third-quarter volume totaled 480-thousand-175 units, up 12 percent from a year ago and also the highest ever for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis combined, with eco-friendly sales up 54-point-five percent to 135-thousand-547.Hyundai has cut the sticker price of its 2026 Ioniq 5 by as much as nine-thousand-800 U.S. dollars and is offering a 7-thousand-500-dollar cash incentive on the 2025 model this month, moves it said underscore its financial strength and strategy as it expands its U.S. market share.