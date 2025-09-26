Samsung, SK Sign Broad Partnership With OpenAI on AI Infrastructure

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung and SK Group announced wide-ranging partnerships with OpenAI as part of the U.S. firm’s plan to build supercomputers and data centers on a global scale.Samsung and OpenAI signed a letter of intent during a ceremony at the conglomerate's headquarters in Seocho District on Wednesday, under which the two pledged to collaborate across semiconductors, cloud computing and data centers.As part of the agreement, Samsung Electronics will supply high-performance, low-power memory; Samsung SDS will design and operate AI data centers; and Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will work on global facilities, including offshore floating centers.Separately, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Seoul covering high-bandwidth memory supply and the construction of a dedicated AI data center in Korea’s southwest region.SK hynix will serve as a memory partner for the Stargate Project, with production capacity to provide up to 900-thousand DRAM wafers per month, and SK Telecom will jointly build and run Korea's OpenAI data center.The companies plan to collaborate on computing and AI for both enterprise and consumer use.