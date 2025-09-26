King Sejong Institute Foundation, Culture Ministry Planning Events for Hangeul Day

The King Sejong Institute Foundation and the culture ministry will run various programs to celebrate Korea’s language and its alphabet, Hangeul, in honor of Hangeul Day next week.During the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, KBS will air a three-part series consisting of two entertainment programs and one documentary around the world through the KBS World and KBS Korea channels.The upcoming episodes of KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror,” set to air Sunday and October 12, will feature students at the Sejong Institute in Istanbul as they show off their Korean language, K-pop dance and taekwondo skills.On Hangeul Day, which falls Thursday, KBS 1TV will broadcast a documentary on various Korean language and culture programs being offered at Sejong institutes in Brazil, Sweden and Uzbekistan.Between October 14 and 20, some 210 students who have demonstrated excellence at 170 Sejong institutes in 75 countries will gather at Seoul National University’s Siheung campus for a Korean speaking and writing contest, and to experience K-pop and Korean traditional culture.King Sejong the Great of Joseon invented Hangeul 579 years ago.