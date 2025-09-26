Court Releases Former Broadcast Chief After Habeas Corpus Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chair Lee Jin-sook has been released after a court granted her habeas corpus petition challenging the legality of her arrest.The Seoul Southern District Court issued its ruling approximately two hours after concluding a hearing on Saturday.In its decision, the court stated that Lee's detention was not justified at this stage, citing the substantial progress already made in the investigation, the absence of major factual disputes, and Lee's commitment to cooperate with future summons.However, the court noted that the arrest was possibly lawful and acknowledged the need for continued investigation.Lee was taken into custody last Thursday on suspicion of violating the Election Law and breaching political neutrality; she filed for a judicial review of her arrest the following day.The former broadcasting regulator is accused of making politically charged statements and campaigning against the election of President Lee Jae Myung during periods outside the official campaign window, specifically between September and October of last year, and March and April of this year.