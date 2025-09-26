S. Korea's New Ambassador to US Pledges Full Effort to Tackle Complex Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's newly appointed Ambassador to the United States, Kang Kyung-wha, has pledged to devote her full efforts to addressing complex and pressing issues between Seoul and Washington.Speaking to reporters upon her arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Saturday, Kang, who previously served as foreign minister under the Moon Jae-in administration, expressed enthusiasm about returning to the diplomatic field to advance South Korea's national interests.Kang said she intends to draw on her extensive experience as foreign minister and her recent tenure as chair of the Asia Society in New York to fulfill her responsibilities as ambassador.She identified several key areas of concern in bilateral relations, including ongoing trade negotiations, South Korea's investment commitments within those talks, and visa-related issues affecting South Korean businesspeople and workers. The latter has gained attention following the recent detention of South Korean nationals in Georgia.Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without preconditions, Kang noted that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has also voiced strong support for such talks, emphasizing the importance of creating favorable conditions for meaningful dialogue.Kang is scheduled to formally assume her post following an inauguration ceremony at the South Korean Embassy on Monday.