Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

KEPCO, KHNP Face 30 Bln Won Legal Bill Over UAE Nuclear Dispute

Written: 2025-10-05 12:39:27Updated: 2025-10-05 13:09:07

KEPCO, KHNP Face 30 Bln Won Legal Bill Over UAE Nuclear Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two state-run energy firms are expected to spend more than 30 billion won in legal fees as they pursue a lawsuit against each other over a payment dispute tied to a nuclear power plant project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to data submitted to Rep. Kim Dong-ah of the ruling Democratic Party, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) will incur a combined 36-point-eight billion won in legal expenses for the ongoing case at the London Court of International Arbitration.

KEPCO is projected to spend 14 billion won, while KHNP will spend 22-point-eight billion won.

South Korea secured the contract to build the UAE nuclear plant in 2009, valued at 22-point-six trillion won.

Following the project's completion last year, KEPCO, the main contractor, and KHNP, responsible for operational support services, entered a final settlement phase.

In May, KHNP filed for arbitration in London, seeking roughly one billion dollars in additional costs, citing delays and extra work orders stemming from both the UAE and KEPCO.

KEPCO, meanwhile, maintains that its priority, under the "Team Korea" framework, is to recover any additional costs directly from the UAE, resulting in a stalemate between the parent company and its subsidiary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >