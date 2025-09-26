N. Korea Holds Defense Exhibition for Third Consecutive Year

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korea has held its annual defense exhibition for the third consecutive year, highlighting recent advancements in its weapons systems.The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that the "Defense Development 2025" exhibition opened in Pyongyang the previous day.In his opening remarks, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the exhibition showcases the latest achievements from key projects aimed at modernizing and enhancing the country's military capabilities, with its nuclear deterrent serving as the foundation.Kim criticized the United States and South Korea for conducting joint exercises based on nuclear operations guidelines and for expanding defense assets both in South Korea and across the region.He added that North Korea is closely monitoring the U.S. deployment of strategic strike and reconnaissance assets in and around the Korean Peninsula.Kim stated that the North has taken "clear measures" in response, noting that as the U.S. military presence in South Korea grows, so too does Pyongyang's strategic concern, and that special assets have been allocated to address key targets of interest.