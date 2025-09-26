Industry Minister Says Seoul, Washington Share Understanding on FX Market Sensitivity

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said he reached “considerable common ground” on the sensitivity of Korea’s foreign-exchange market with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during their recent talks.Kim spoke to reporters early Monday at Incheon International Airport after returning from his meeting with Lutnick in the U.S. on Friday evening local time.He said the two saw eye to eye on the impact of large-scale Korean investments in the United States on Seoul’s currency market and also discussed the importance of national interest, market stability and bilateral relations.The minister noted while the two sides are narrowing differences over the overall structure of the investment, detailed issues such as investment and guarantee ratios were not addressed this time.Kim added that he expects to meet Lutnick again “in the near future” as both sides continue to narrow gaps.He noted that another round of talks could take place before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month.