Heavy Traffic Expected on Chuseok Day as Return Congestion Builds from Afternoon

Written: 2025-10-06 13:18:16Updated: 2025-10-06 13:42:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic is expected to peak Monday as millions travel for family visits and outings during the Chuseok holiday.

As of two p.m. Monday, the drive to Seoul tollgate from Busan are estimated at nine hours and ten minutes, seven hours and 50 minutes from Gwangju, five hours from Daejeon, and expect to be behind the wheel for four hours and 50 minutes when travelling from Gangneung.

In the opposite direction, trips from Seoul are projected to take nine hours and ten minutes to Busan, seven hours and 40 minutes to Gwangju, four hours and 50 minutes to Daejeon, and a drive of five hours to Gangneung.

The Korea Expressway Corporation estimated that about six-point-67 million vehicles would be on the roads nationwide Monday, the highest daily volume during the seven-day holiday period.

Highway congestion toward Seoul is expected to intensify from around 5 p.m. and ease after 1 a.m. Tuesday, while traffic heading out of the capital is projected to peak at 3 p.m. and clear by 11 p.m. Monday.
