Chuseok Rituals Simplified as Food Purchases Expected to Dip After Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey found that this year’s Chuseok rituals are becoming simpler, with post-holiday agricultural product consumption likely to decline.In an online poll of one thousand consumers in the Seoul Metropolitan area conducted by the Rural Development Administration, 62-point-five percent said they would skip ancestral rites this year, up 11 percentage points from Seollal or Lunar New Year.Among those observing rituals, 92 percent said they would reduce either the number of dishes or food quantities, reflecting a clear shift toward simplified practices.Only about 30 percent said they would cook all dishes themselves, showing a continued move toward convenient and smaller gatherings.After the holidays, 45 percent of the respondents said they expect to buy fewer food products, mainly because of leftover meals and financial concerns, while younger consumers cited health reasons after holiday binge.Officials said the trend shows a generational shift in values, with practicality and well-being increasingly shaping Korea’s traditional holiday customs.