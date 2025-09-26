JCS Chief Urges Vigilance, Thanks Troops for Guarding Nation Over Chuseok

Photo : KBS News

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Young-sung held command calls with service members across key operational domains on Monday, stressing the importance of maintaining full readiness during the Chuseok holiday.Jin praised troops stationed along the front lines, at sea, in the air, and in cyber defense units, saying their dedication allows citizens to enjoy a peaceful holiday.He ordered commanders to remain alert to even “the slightest enemy movement” and to ensure swift and decisive operational responses.Jin reiterated that the military’s duty is to uphold unwavering combat readiness in any situation and urged personnel to strengthen their ability to act decisively in the field.The call included officers from General Outpost(GOP) units, coastal defense battalions, naval patrol ships, the Air Force’s 19th Fighter Wing, island garrisons in the West Sea, cyber operations, and the Special Warfare Command’s 707th Special Mission Group.