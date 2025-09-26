Cloudy Weather and Rain to Continue Through Tuesday, Making Moon Viewing Difficult

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies and intermittent rain are expected across most of South Korea through Tuesday, making it unlikely for many to see the Chuseok full moon Monday night.The rain will ease gradually from Tuesday night, beginning in the eastern regions of Gangwon and Yeongnam.Twenty to 60 millimeters of precipitation is expected for most central regions and eastern North Gyeongsang on Tuesday, 10 to 40 millimeters for parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong, and North Jeolla, and 5 to 20 millimeters elsewhere.While most of the country will be overcast, a few areas along the southern coast and Jeju Island may catch glimpses of the moon between clouds.This year’s Chuseok full moon is forecast to rise around 5:30 p.m., reach its highest point at 11:50 p.m., and set at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday.Due to the rare “major lunar standstill” phenomenon, the moon will remain visible for about eleven hours and thirty-five minutes, roughly an hour longer than last year.