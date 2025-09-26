Heavy Traffic Continues Nationwide on Second Day of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy traffic continues across major highways Tuesday morning, the second day of the Chuseok holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 8 a.m., the drive to Seoul tollgate was estimated at about seven hours from Busan, six hours and forty minutes from Ulsan, six hours from Daegu, five and a half hours from Mokpo, four hours and fifty minutes from Gwangju, two hours and forty minutes from Gangneung, and two hours and twenty minutes from Daejeon.In the opposite direction, the drive from Seoul to Busan was expected to take around seven and a half hours, seven hours and ten minutes to Ulsan, six and a half hours to Daegu, six hours and twenty minutes to Mokpo, five and a half hours to Gwangju, four hours and twenty minutes to Gangneung, and three hours and ten minutes to Daejeon.Traffic heading out of the capital is expected to peak between noon and 1 p.m., while congestion toward Seoul will be heaviest between 5 and 6 p.m.The expressway agency said the traffic jam in the homebound direction would likely ease between 9 and 10 p.m., and the return congestion around 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday.The Korea Expressway Corporation estimated that about 5.61 million vehicles would be on the roads nationwide Tuesday, with around 390,000 heading out of the capital region and 380,000 returning.