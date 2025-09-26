S. Korea’s New Ambassador to US Vows to Strengthen Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new ambassador to the United States, Kang Kyung-wha, has vowed to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance, calling it the foundation of the “pragmatic diplomacy” that President Lee Jae Myung’s administration is pursuing.Upon being sworn in at the South Korean embassy in Washington on Monday, Kang emphasized that despite growing global challenges, Seoul will respond with flexible diplomacy grounded in the national interest and that the Korea-U.S. alliance will remain central to this strategy.She described the alliance as having evolved over more than 70 years, saying it is more than a military pact and now rests on three pillars: security, economics and advanced technology.She added that she plans to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two nations.Kang also said she is committed to enhancing dialogue and collaboration not only with the U.S. administration but also with Congress, academia, the media, and the Korean American community.Earlier that day, Kang presented a copy of her credentials to Monica Crowley, the U.S. chief of protocol, formally beginning her ambassadorial duties.