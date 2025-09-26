Heavy Traffic Continues Nationwide on Second Day of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy traffic is building up on highways across South Korea as people travel on the second day of the Chuseok holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of noon Tuesday, it took about eight hours and 40 minutes to drive to Seoul from Busan, eight hours and 20 minutes from Ulsan, seven hours and 40 minutes from Daegu, eight hours and 10 minutes from Mokpo, six hours and 50 minutes from Gwangju, three hours and 50 minutes from Gangneung, and two hours and 50 minutes from Daejeon.In the opposite direction, the estimated travel time from Seoul was seven hours and 40 minutes to Busan, seven hours and 20 minutes to Ulsan, six hours and 40 minutes to Daegu, six hours and 10 minutes to Mokpo or Gwangju, four hours and 40 minutes to Gangneung, and three and a half hours to Daejeon.Traffic heading toward the capital region is expected to peak between 5 and 6 p.m., while congestion in the opposite direction is likely to be heaviest between noon and 1 p.m.The agency expects traffic to ease around 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday for Seoul-bound travelers and between 9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday for those heading to destinations outside of Seoul.About five-point-61 million vehicles are expected to be on the roads nationwide Tuesday, with some 390,000 of those heading out of the capital region and 380,000 traveling toward it.