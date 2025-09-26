President Lee Vows to Endure Criticism, Make Sacrifices for Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says he is willing to endure “finger-pointing and misunderstanding” if it means improving the lives of citizens.Writing on Instagram and X on Tuesday, Lee said he will continue to serve the people “with greater humility and attention,” stressing that caring for citizens is a president’s foremost duty.The remarks appeared to reference both the ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations and criticism over his recent appearance on a TV variety show during the government data outage.Lee said he reflects on the struggles that many families face, acknowledging that life is “far from easy” for ordinary people this holiday season.He urged South Koreans to support and encourage one another despite the difficulties, sharing photos of himself and first lady Kim Hye Kyung dressed in traditional hanbok for the Chuseok holiday.Lee’s comments underscored his resolve to balance political criticism with a focus on economic matters and the national interest.