President Lee Highlights K-Food as Cultural Asset in First Variety Show Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye Kyung appeared on the JTBC holiday special “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” on Sunday, promoting Korean cuisine as a key cultural export.In his first variety show since taking office, Lee said, “While K-pop and dramas are important, the true core of our cultural assets is food,” emphasizing the global potential of traditional Korean ingredients.He asked chefs to create dishes featuring siraegi, or dried radish greens, saying the vegetable is both nutritious and nostalgic and could be labeled “Made in South Korea” for export.Kim, recalling her recent U.S. visit, mentioned that people abroad used to say “sushi,” but now they confidently say “gimbap,” underscoring K-food’s higher profile.The couple judged several chef competitions, favoring traditional over fusion dishes, and Lee praised a lotus-root garnish on a pizza, saying it has potential as a standalone product.He closed by encouraging viewers to enjoy time with family this Chuseok and eat lots of siraegi, reinforcing his call to elevate traditional Korean ingredients to the global stage.