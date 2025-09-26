Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee Highlights K-Food as Cultural Asset in First Variety Show Appearance

Written: 2025-10-07 15:22:08Updated: 2025-10-07 15:28:44

President Lee Highlights K-Food as Cultural Asset in First Variety Show Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye Kyung appeared on the JTBC holiday special “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” on Sunday, promoting Korean cuisine as a key cultural export.

In his first variety show since taking office, Lee said, “While K-pop and dramas are important, the true core of our cultural assets is food,” emphasizing the global potential of traditional Korean ingredients.

He asked chefs to create dishes featuring siraegi, or dried radish greens, saying the vegetable is both nutritious and nostalgic and could be labeled “Made in South Korea” for export.

Kim, recalling her recent U.S. visit, mentioned that people abroad used to say “sushi,” but now they confidently say “gimbap,” underscoring K-food’s higher profile.

The couple judged several chef competitions, favoring traditional over fusion dishes, and Lee praised a lotus-root garnish on a pizza, saying it has potential as a standalone product.

He closed by encouraging viewers to enjoy time with family this Chuseok and eat lots of siraegi, reinforcing his call to elevate traditional Korean ingredients to the global stage.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >