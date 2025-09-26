Pentagon Nominee: S. Korea’s Defense Capabilities Could Help Deter China

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asia John Noh, the nominee for assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, says South Korea’s defense capabilities could help deter an increasingly assertive China.In written answers submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Noh said that while South Korea should focus mainly on leading the alliance’s conventional deterrence against North Korea, many of its capabilities could also strengthen deterrence against China.He cited long-range fires, integrated air and missile defense, space, and electronic warfare as key areas that could make a meaningful impact in deterring both North Korea and China.Noh’s remarks come as Seoul and Washington are seeking ways to modernize their alliance amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China.His comments suggest that South Korean forces may also need to play a broader regional role if China’s military threat becomes more serious.On China’s activities in the Yellow Sea, Noh said they appear aimed at intimidating South Korea.He added that, if confirmed, he would work with U.S. officials and their South Korean counterparts to review those activities and propose appropriate responses.Noh stressed that U.S. defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific should center on deterring China, calling China the most serious military threat facing the region.A Korean American, Noh was nominated by President Donald Trump in June to serve as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs.