Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Visa-Free Entry for S. Koreans Prompts 40% Surge in Travel to China

Written: 2025-10-08 12:52:03Updated: 2025-10-08 13:27:24

Visa-Free Entry for S. Koreans Prompts 40% Surge in Travel to China

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans visiting China surged 40-point-six percent in the first eight months of 2025 compared with a year earlier, far outpacing growth in trips to Japan, data showed Wednesday.

According to figures compiled by the Korea Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Justice, about one-point-98 million South Koreans traveled to China between January and August — up 573-thousand from the same period last year.

The sharp increase is attributed to Beijing’s 30-day visa-free policy, which has been in effect since November 2024 and runs through the end of this year, prompting a steady monthly flow of about 250-thousand to 260-thousand visitors.

By comparison, South Korean travel to Japan rose just five-point-one percent during the same period, while visits to Vietnam fell three-point-three percent and travel to the Philippines and Thailand saw respective declines of 16 percent and 16-point-eight percent.

Tourism officials said the visa exemption, coupled with China’s push to host more cultural and tourism events, is expected to sustain the upward trend in South Korean travel to Chinese cities in the coming months.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >