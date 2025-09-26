Menu Content

Economy

Food Prices Jump Almost 23% in 5 Years, Far Outpacing Consumer Inflation

Written: 2025-10-08 13:19:34Updated: 2025-10-08 13:27:49

Photo : YONHAP News

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have surged 22-point-nine percent over the past five years, far exceeding the overall rate of consumer inflation, which was 16-point-two percent, government data showed Tuesday.

According to the National Data Agency, fruit prices rose 35-point-two percent, while milk, cheese and egg prices climbed 30-point-seven percent over the same period. 

Bread and grain products also saw steep price gains, with bread up 38-point-five percent, cakes 31-point-seven percent and ramen 25-point-three percent.

Among non-alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea and cocoa prices jumped 38-point-two percent, and the prices of bottled water, soft drinks and juices rose 22-point-seven percent.

Annual price increases for food and non-alcoholic beverages have remained high, averaging around four to six percent each year since 2020 — well above the general inflation rate, which ranged from zero-point-five percent to five-point-one percent during the same period.

The report also showed that restaurant and lodging prices climbed 24-point-eight percent, with the price of a restaurant meal up 25-point-one percent, reflecting higher ingredient and labor costs.
