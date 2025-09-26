S. Korean, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold Talks ahead of APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a 40-minute phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at noon on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties and regional issues, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.The two agreed to work together to create new momentum for South Korea-China relations during the APEC summit, to be held in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1.The conversation reportedly included discussions on a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the prospect of a South Korea-China summit during the APEC meetings.Cho expressed hope that North Korea-China relations will evolve in a way that contributes to denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, while Wang outlined China’s efforts to promote regional stability.Cho’s remarks came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to visit Pyongyang from October 9 to 11 to attend the Workers’ Party’s 80th anniversary celebrations, where Li is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.