Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korean, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold Talks ahead of APEC Summit

Written: 2025-10-08 13:25:32Updated: 2025-10-08 13:29:03

S. Korean, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold Talks ahead of APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a 40-minute phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at noon on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties and regional issues, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

The two agreed to work together to create new momentum for South Korea-China relations during the APEC summit, to be held in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1.

The conversation reportedly included discussions on a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the prospect of a South Korea-China summit during the APEC meetings.

Cho expressed hope that North Korea-China relations will evolve in a way that contributes to denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, while Wang outlined China’s efforts to promote regional stability.

Cho’s remarks came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to visit Pyongyang from October 9 to 11 to attend the Workers’ Party’s 80th anniversary celebrations, where Li is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >