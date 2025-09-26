Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla; 1 S. Korean among Detainees

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli forces have seized another international aid flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip and detained several activists, including one South Korean national, according to officials and aid organizers.The ships, carrying medical supplies and respiratory equipment worth about 150 million won, or about 106-thousand U.S. dollars, were intercepted in international waters while en route to Gaza.Among those detained and taken to Israel is Kim Ah-hyun, a South Korean activist who joined the flotilla in Europe late last month.Seoul’s foreign ministry has requested Kim’s swift release through its embassy in Israel, which said consular assistance will be provided as needed.The Israeli foreign ministry said the flotilla tried to breach what it called a lawful maritime blockade, adding that the vessels and passengers were safe and would soon be deported.President Lee Jae Myung ordered the government to mobilize all diplomatic resources to ensure Kim’s safety, prompt release and early return home, after being briefed on the situation Wednesday evening.