Written: 2025-10-09 12:07:58Updated: 2025-10-09 13:20:54

Interior Ministry: 709 Systems Disabled in Data Center Fire; 27% Restored

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government now says 709 administrative information systems, not 647, were disabled by a fire at the National Information Resources Service nearly two weeks ago.

The interior ministry announced on Thursday that the restoration of the agency’s internal management system, nTOPS, allowed officials to confirm the full scope of the damage and exposed earlier flaws in system oversight.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 193 systems had been restored, raising the overall recovery rate to 27-point-two percent, the ministry said.

The Onnara document system and 1365 donation portal were among those recently restored, easing disruptions to civil service operations.

Meanwhile, cleanup at the Daejeon data center’s eighth server room has been completed, with limited operations expected to resume October 11 while repairs to the fifth-floor server room continue.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung pledged to support exhausted recovery workers and build a sustainable restoration system, adding that he will personally monitor conditions at the site.
