President Lee Orders Diplomatic Action after Israel Seizes Ship Carrying S. Korean Activist

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has urged the government to make every possible diplomatic effort to ensure the safe release of a South Korean citizen who was detained after Israeli forces seized an aid ship bound for Gaza.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing that Lee was informed of the situation late Wednesday and immediately instructed officials to pursue the individual’s swift and safe release and return.According to local civic groups, the South Korean activist, identified as Kim Ah-hyun, was among those aboard one of 11 vessels intercepted by Israeli troops on Wednesday.Kim and several other activists were then taken into custody.The foreign ministry said it has requested Kim’s prompt release through the South Korean embassy in Israel and will provide all necessary consular assistance.Israel’s foreign ministry said in a social media post that all passengers are safe and have been taken to an Israeli port, adding that they are expected to be deported soon.