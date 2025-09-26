Trump’s Pick for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Chief Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Michael DeSombre as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, filling one of the key diplomatic positions in U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration, with oversight of policy on the Korean Peninsula, China, Japan and Southeast Asia.According to the U.S. Congress website, DeSombre’s nomination passed the Senate on Tuesday with 51 votes in favor and 47 against, about seven months after his nomination in March.DeSombre, whose wife is of Korean descent, is fluent in both Korean and Mandarin Chinese, and he served as U.S. ambassador to Thailand from March 2020 to January 2021 under the first Trump administration.His confirmation comes as Washington prepares to recalibrate its North Korea policy, with DeSombre expected to play a leading role should U.S.-North Korea dialogue resume.On the same day, the Senate also confirmed Thomas DiNanno as under secretary for arms control and international security, a post responsible for nonproliferation, regional defense and extended deterrence coordination under the U.S.-South Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group.