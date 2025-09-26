Heavy Traffic Nationwide on Final Day of Extended Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion toward Seoul is expected to peak around 5 p.m. Thursday, the final day of the extended Chuseok holiday, which also marks Hangeul Day, celebrating the creation of the Korean alphabet.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 3 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was five hours and 40 minutes from Busan, five hours and 20 minutes from Mokpo, five hours from Gwangju, three hours from Gangneung, three hours from Yangyang and two hours and 50 minutes from Daejeon.Traffic heading toward Seoul is expected to peak around 5 p.m., then gradually ease between 9 and 10 p.m while southbound lanes are relatively smooth.Roughly five-point-13 million vehicles are expected to be on the roads nationwide Thursday, including about 390-thousand traveling toward the Seoul metropolitan area and 350-thousand heading away from the capital.To ensure safety on the roads, the expressway authority urged everyone traveling by car to fasten their seat belts and advised drivers to take 15-minute breaks every two hours.Real-time traffic updates are available through the Korea Expressway Corporation’s “Road Plus” website and major navigation apps.