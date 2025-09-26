Trump Announces Phase 1 Peace Deal between Israel, Hamas

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a peace initiative, raising hopes that the surviving Israeli hostages may return home as early as this weekend.Trump wrote on social media Wednesday that both sides had signed the deal and taken what he called “the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” which includes the release of the hostages and an Israeli troop pullback to agreed lines.He thanked Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their mediation efforts, calling it “a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim world,” as well as Israel and the United States.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his Cabinet would ratify the accord Thursday, calling it “a great day for Israel,” and pledged to bring all the hostages home.A Hamas statement confirmed the deal, outlining a full ceasefire in Gaza, an Israeli withdrawal and aid inflows, while promising to release all hostages by October 11.A Qatari foreign ministry official said the accord will lead to an end to the war, exchanges of prisoners, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.