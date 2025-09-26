N. Korea May Hold Massive Military Parade as Early as Thursday Night

Photo : KBS News

North Korea is preparing a large-scale military parade in Pyongyang’s Kim Il-sung Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party, possibly starting as early as Thursday night, according to South Korean military sources.Tens of thousands of troops have been mobilized, with top officials from China and Russia expected to attend, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev.The event follows last month’s parade in Beijing for the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II, signaling renewed North Korea-China-Russia solidarity.Officials said North Korea typically holds parades the night before or the day of key anniversaries, and that rain forecasts for Friday could push the timing earlier.If it goes ahead, this will be North Korea’s first parade to celebrate the anniversary in two years.Analysts say Kim Jong-un may deliver a speech before foreign dignitaries and could unveil new weapons, possibly the Hwasong-20 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.