Seoul: Israel to Share Updates, Cooperate for Swift Release of S. Korean Activist

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s foreign ministry says Israel has pledged to keep South Korea updated on developments related to the seizure of an aid flotilla approaching Gaza with a South Korean activist onboard, and to cooperate for her prompt release.The ministry said Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina met on Thursday afternoon with Barak Shine, Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Seoul, and requested active cooperation to ensure the safety and swift release of the activist, Kim Ah-hyun.Shine said Israel will make every effort to guarantee Kim’s safety and help secure her speedy release through the necessary procedures.This comes after Israeli forces seized 11 vessels that were heading toward Gaza.The deputy foreign minister conveyed President Lee Jae Myung’s special concern for Kim’s safety, and for her rapid release and return, again urging Israel’s full cooperation.The ministry added that it has also contacted Ambassador Raphael Harpaz, who is currently abroad, to relay the government’s request.The foreign ministry said the South Korean embassy in Israel is in close contact with Israeli authorities and coordinating closely with friendly nations, mobilizing all available resources to ensure Kim’s safety and quick release.Israeli authorities have taken the passengers to an Israeli port, and they are expected to be deported based on precedent.