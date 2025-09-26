Gov’t: 709 Systems, Including 40 Grade 1 Systems, Disabled in Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says 709 administrative information systems, not 647, were disabled by a fire at the National Information Resources Service nearly two weeks ago and that 40 of those are classified as top-priority Grade 1 core systems.The interior ministry said the restoration of the agency’s internal management platform, nTOPS, enabled officials to take a complete inventory.Of all the systems affected, 40 were Grade 1 systems, while 68 were classed as Grade 2, another 261 as Grade 3 and 340 as Grade 4 — reflecting their impact on operations, user base and potential knock-on effects.As of Thursday at noon, the ministry said 193 systems had been restored, including 25 of the 40 Grade 1 core systems, for an overall recovery rate of 27-point-two percent.The Onnara e-document system and the 1365 donation portal were among those recently restored, easing disruptions to civil service operations.Meanwhile, cleanup and repairs are continuing for server rooms and equipment damaged by fire and soot.Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung pledged to support exhausted recovery workers and build a sustainable restoration system, adding that he will personally monitor conditions at the site.