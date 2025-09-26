Special Counsel Seeks Pretrial Detention of Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : KBS News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case is seeking the pretrial detention of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, whom the prosecutors have accused of aiding the Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, announced Thursday that it sought to detain the former minister on charges of complicity in insurrection and abuse of authority.The move comes about two weeks after Park was interrogated as a suspect for roughly 13 hours on September 24.Prosecutors say that Park, who was present at a meeting held just before former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration, convened a senior-level meeting at the Ministry of Justice immediately after the declaration.Cho’s team suspects that during the meeting, Park instructed ministry officials to consider assigning prosecutors to work within the joint investigation headquarters set up under martial law command.Park has also been accused of ordering an assessment of the availability of space in detention centers, in apparent preparation for potential detentions linked to the enforcement of martial law.