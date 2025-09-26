S. Korea Welcomes Phase 1 of Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

Photo : AFP / Yonhap News

The South Korean government has welcomed the first phase of United States President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas peace deal.In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for President Trump’s initiative in facilitating the deal, as well as the mediation efforts of neighboring countries, including Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.The statement follows the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, which includes the release of hostages and an Israeli troop withdrawal to agreed-upon lines.The ministry said Seoul hopes the agreement will lead to the swift release of all hostages, an improvement in humanitarian conditions in Gaza and that it will serve as a critical turning point toward restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.The ministry reaffirmed that South Korea will continue to support international efforts to promote peace in the region, including the realization of a two-state solution.