30.2% of Online Gov't Systems Restored after Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it has restored more than 30 percent of the 709 administrative information systems affected by the fire at the National Information Resources Service two weeks ago.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 12 a.m. Friday, 214 systems or 30-point-two percent of the total affected systems had been restored.Among the restored systems are the Public Procurement Service’s next-generation integrated shopping mall, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s Central Permanent Records Management System and the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s National Assembly Affairs Support System.A total of 47 systems were restored during the weeklong Chuseok holiday that began on October 3, accounting for about 22 percent of the 214 restored services brought back online during that period.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Thursday that 709 administrative information systems, not the initially reported 647, were disabled by the blaze at the data center.