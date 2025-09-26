Menu Content

Vietnam's Leader Holds Talks with Kim Jong-un during Rare Visit to N. Korea

Written: 2025-10-10 09:57:43Updated: 2025-10-10 10:56:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam’s top leader arrived in North Korea on Thursday for a rare three-day visit and meeting with leader Kim Jong-un.

The state-run Vietnam News Agency reported that To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, arrived at Pyongyang International Airport on Thursday morning and was greeted by senior North Korean officials.

Following a welcoming ceremony, Lam reportedly held a discussion with Kim, during which the two leaders agreed to deepen economic cooperation and elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

Lam expressed a desire to expand collaboration in high-potential sectors, including culture, sports, education and information technology. He also proposed the creation of joint radio and television programs to help promote mutual understanding by showcasing each country’s culture and people.

The Vietnamese leader also voiced support for dialogue and the pursuit of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lam will stay in North Korea until Saturday and is scheduled to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party on October 10.

His visit, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, marks the first by a Vietnamese leader in 18 years.
