Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader, Chinese Premier Discuss High-Level Exchanges, Strategic Communication

Written: 2025-10-10 10:30:40Updated: 2025-10-10 10:43:46

N. Korean Leader, Chinese Premier Discuss High-Level Exchanges, Strategic Communication

Photo : Xinhua / Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pyongyang to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including multifaceted exchanges and strategic communications.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the meeting took place on Thursday during Li’s visit to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea. 

Premier Li emphasized that developing China-North Korea relations is a consistent and unwavering strategic policy of the Chinese government, aimed at contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim reaffirmed his commitment to deepening ties with Beijing, stating that Pyongyang will continue working with China to advance the shared goal of building a modern socialist state.

Following Kim’s visit to China last month, this is the second top-level meeting between the two countries in a month, and marks the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pyongyang in 16 years, since October 2009.
