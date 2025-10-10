N. Korean Leader Pledges to Build an 'Affluent Socialist Paradise'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to transform the country into an “affluent socialist paradise” during an event celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that Kim made the pledge in a speech at Pyongyang’s Rungrado May 1 Stadium the previous day.In his speech, Kim praised the party’s decades-long achievements, particularly its resilience in the face of political instability and what he described as escalating threats from hostile nations such as the United States, while also highlighting North Korea’s efforts to develop its economy and strengthen its nuclear capabilities.Kim added that North Korea remains a faithful member of the socialist forces and expressed confidence that the country can build an “affluent and outstanding socialist paradise.”Notable attendees included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam.