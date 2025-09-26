S. Korea Analyzes China's Rare Earth Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is examining China’s new curbs on exports of rare earth metals and related shipments.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Friday that Beijing's recent announcement of its escalated crackdown on rare earths contained a lot of information, and that the government would analyze it piece by piece.A ministry official added that once the detailed analysis is complete, the government will assess whether domestic companies face difficulties and consult with China to minimize any potential impact.On Thursday, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced regulations tightening its rare earth export controls and expanding restrictions on processing technology and unauthorized overseas cooperation.The new measures add samarium, dysprosium and some other rare earths and related materials to the nation's export control list.China requires foreign companies to obtain special approval to export items that contain rare earths sourced from China, even if the products were manufactured overseas.